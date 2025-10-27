VSE Corp Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - VSE Corp (VSEC) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.91 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $11.65 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, VSE Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.59 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.9% to $282.91 million from $203.64 million last year.

VSE Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.91 Mln. vs. $11.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $282.91 Mln vs. $203.64 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.