VSE Announces Relocation Of Headquarters To Miramar, Florida

(RTTNews) - VSE Corp. (VSEC), a provider engineering services, on Thursday announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Miramar, in South Florida.

The new headquarters will be co-located with the company's Aviation segment headquarters and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul or MRO center of excellence at 3361 Enterprise Way, Miramar, FL, 33025.

John Cuomo, CEO of VSE, said: "By integrating our corporate headquarters with the Aviation segment headquarters and MRO facility, we expect to enhance collaboration and create a more dynamic, interconnected workspace for our team."

VSE also plans to add an additional 110 new staff over the next five years supporting the existing base of around 250 South Florida based employees.

The company also intends to invest around $3.5 million in tenant improvements, including new offices, additional MRO capabilities, and others.

VSE operates facilities across the U.S., U.K., and Germany.

