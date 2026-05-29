VSCO vs. IDEXY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector have probably already heard of Victoria's Secret (VSCO) and Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Victoria's Secret has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Industria de Diseno Textil SA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that VSCO has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

VSCO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.08, while IDEXY has a forward P/E of 24.94. We also note that VSCO has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IDEXY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.40.

Another notable valuation metric for VSCO is its P/B ratio of 5.26. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, IDEXY has a P/B of 8.37.

Based on these metrics and many more, VSCO holds a Value grade of A, while IDEXY has a Value grade of D.

VSCO stands above IDEXY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that VSCO is the superior value option right now.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.