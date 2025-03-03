VSCO Stock Before Q4 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 5, after the closing bell.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. VSCO surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.3%, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VSCO’s Q4 Earnings Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, suggesting a 10.9% year-over-year decline. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised downward by 1 cent per share. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.08 billion, suggesting a 0.1% year-over-year slip.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for VSCO

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Victoria's Secret this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



VSCO’s Earnings ESP: Victoria's Secret currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank of Victoria's Secret: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Influencing VSCO’s Q4 Performance

Victoria's Secret’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by strong brand momentum, digital expansion and marketing initiatives. The company has likely benefited from strong sales momentum in North America, which carried over from the third quarter into the key holiday months of November and December. The consensus estimate for North America sales is pinned at $1.19 billion, implying 3% year-over-year growth.



On Jan. 29, the company said that it was pleased with its holiday results. It revealed that it experienced a notable increase in foot traffic to its physical stores and higher engagement on its digital platforms. This uptick is likely linked to an enhanced product assortment and the positive brand exposure generated by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in late October.



VSCO is likely to have benefited from robust growth in the beauty segment, and strong performances in the sports bra segment and the PINK apparel category. The enhanced performance of the company’s customer loyalty program bodes well. However, softness in the intimate apparel market, as well as uncertain economic conditions, is likely to have negatively impacted the top line.



Conversely, the company’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported is likely to have been hurt by increased transportation costs and higher incentive compensation expenses.

Stock Price Performance & Valuation of VSCO

The VSCO stock has gained 2% over the past year, underperforming its industry. However, the company has outperformed other industry players like American Eagle Outfitters’ AEO 45.7% decline, The Buckle, Inc.’s BKE 2.8% dip and Capri Holdings’ CPRI 52% decrease.

VSCO Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let us assess the value VSCO offers to investors at its current levels.



Victoria's Secret is currently valued at a discount compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.33, lower than the industry and the S&P 500's 5.18.

VSCO P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thoughts for Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret has demonstrated resilience with consistent earnings beats and strong brand momentum (particularly in North America), digital expansion, and product innovation. The company's successful holiday season, boosted by increased foot traffic, digital engagement and the return of the fashion show, reinforces its brand strength. Its beauty and apparel segments, along with a well-performing loyalty program, continue to drive growth.



However, challenges such as a soft intimate apparel market, higher transportation costs and increased incentive expenses pose near-term risks.



While VSCO trades at a discount relative to its industry, its stock performance has lagged, suggesting limited upside potential in the short term. Given these factors, investors should consider holding existing positions while waiting for clearer signs of sustained profitability and market recovery before initiating purchases.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.