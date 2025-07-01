$VSCO stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VSCO stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,923,795 of trading volume.

$VSCO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VSCO:

$VSCO insiders have traded $VSCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD BBRC has made 8 purchases buying 2,157,612 shares for an estimated $37,810,702 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $VSCO stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VSCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSCO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 06/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 06/04/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VSCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VSCO forecast page.

$VSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Mauricio Serna from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 03/06/2025

You can track data on $VSCO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.