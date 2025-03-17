$VSCO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VSCO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,792,515 of trading volume.

$VSCO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VSCO:

$VSCO insiders have traded $VSCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD BBRC has made 4 purchases buying 1,151,641 shares for an estimated $19,507,278 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $VSCO stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $35.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $33.0 on 10/17/2024

You can track data on $VSCO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.