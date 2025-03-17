$VSCO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VSCO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,792,515 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VSCO:
$VSCO Insider Trading Activity
$VSCO insiders have traded $VSCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD BBRC has made 4 purchases buying 1,151,641 shares for an estimated $19,507,278 and 0 sales.
$VSCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $VSCO stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 1,654,683 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,536,969
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,620,256 shares (+481.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,111,003
- FMR LLC added 1,231,090 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,991,747
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD added 910,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,692,531
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 902,875 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,397,082
- SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 893,542 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,010,509
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 854,621 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,398,401
$VSCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 03/06/2025
- Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $35.0 on 01/29/2025
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $33.0 on 10/17/2024
