VSCO or IDEXY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Victoria's Secret (VSCO) and Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Victoria's Secret is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Industria de Diseno Textil SA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VSCO likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than IDEXY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

VSCO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.35, while IDEXY has a forward P/E of 22.69. We also note that VSCO has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. IDEXY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.10.

Another notable valuation metric for VSCO is its P/B ratio of 4.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, IDEXY has a P/B of 7.62.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VSCO's Value grade of A and IDEXY's Value grade of D.

VSCO stands above IDEXY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that VSCO is the superior value option right now.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.