VSCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.88, changing hands as low as $21.66 per share. Victorias Secret & Co shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $13.62 per share, with $30.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.