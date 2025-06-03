$VSCO Earnings Preview: Recent $VSCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VSCO ($VSCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,351,765,771 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

$VSCO Insider Trading Activity

$VSCO insiders have traded $VSCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD BBRC has made 8 purchases buying 2,157,612 shares for an estimated $37,810,702 and 0 sales.

$VSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $VSCO stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VSCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/05/2025

$VSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mauricio Serna from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $35.0 on 01/29/2025

