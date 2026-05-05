VSCO & 3 Retail Apparel and Shoe Stocks Investors Should Watch Now

The Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry is navigating a complex and uneven macroeconomic backdrop, characterized by resilient but increasingly value-conscious consumer demand. While a still-healthy labor market and stable wage growth continue to support discretionary spending, persistent inflationary pressures and elevated interest rates are driving a shift in purchasing behavior. Retailers are responding with tighter inventory management, disciplined pricing strategies and a heightened focus on operational efficiency, even as input cost volatility reshapes margin dynamics.Growth is being supported by lifestyle-led categories such as athleisure, comfort wear and fashion-forward essentials, particularly among younger, digitally native consumers. Brand heat, product innovation and fresh assortments remain critical to sustaining full-price sell-through, while e-commerce platforms, omnichannel capabilities and personalized marketing are helping retailers improve conversion and strengthen customer loyalty.Against this backdrop, the industry outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with growth expected to be selective, favoring companies — VSCO and ANF — that can effectively balance value, differentiation and omnichannel execution.

About the Industry

The Retail - Apparel & Shoes industry encompasses the manufacturing, distribution and retailing of clothing, footwear and accessories. Various factors, including fashion trends, consumer spending habits, economic dynamics and seasonal variations, influence the industry. Companies within the industry range from global apparel giants to domestic brands, each targeting specific market segments. The industry presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, it demands continuous product innovation, brand distinctiveness and effective marketing to attract customers. On the other hand, fierce competition and price sensitivity pose hurdles. Technological advancements and the rise of online retail have revolutionized the industry, with consumers increasingly seeking convenience and personalized shopping experiences.

4 Key Trends to Watch in the Industry

Strength in Lifestyle and Comfort-Led Categories: Lifestyle-led categories such as athleisure, casualwear, comfort footwear and fashion-forward essentials remain important growth drivers for the industry. Hybrid work, wellness trends and consumers’ preference for versatile, everyday products continue to support demand in these segments. Younger, digitally native shoppers are also gravitating toward brands with strong product stories, trend relevance and social-media visibility. Retailers that maintain product newness, strong assortments and brand heat are likely to see better full-price sell-through and stronger customer engagement.

Acceleration of Omnichannel and Digital Engagement: Retailers are increasingly investing in e-commerce platforms, mobile apps, loyalty programs and personalized marketing to deepen customer relationships and improve conversion. Consumers now expect a seamless shopping journey across stores, websites, apps and social channels, making omnichannel execution a key competitive advantage. Capabilities such as buy online, pick up in store, fast delivery and easy returns are becoming central to customer retention. Companies using data analytics to target shoppers more effectively are better positioned to capture wallet share.

Trade-Down Behavior and Value Orientation: Consumers are becoming increasingly selective as inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and tighter household budgets continue to influence discretionary spending. Although U.S. retail sales rose 1.7% sequentially in March, the increase was partly fueled by higher gasoline prices. Within apparel, sales at clothing and accessories stores increased 7.2% year over year, suggesting pockets of category resilience. Still, shoppers are prioritizing value, promotions and necessity-driven purchases, benefiting off-price retailers, private labels and brands that offer strong quality at accessible price points.

Margin Focus Through Inventory and Cost Discipline: With demand trends still uneven, apparel and footwear retailers are placing greater emphasis on disciplined inventory management, supply-chain efficiency and strategic pricing actions. Leaner inventories can help reduce markdown pressure, improve merchandise freshness and support healthier gross margins. At the same time, easing freight costs and better sourcing strategies are helping offset some input-cost pressures. Companies that maintain cost discipline while investing in product innovation and customer experience are likely to be better positioned for profitable growth.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry is a group within the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #92, which places it in the top 38% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates encouraging near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.



Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gaining confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Over the past year, the industry’s earnings estimate has risen 5.3%.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry has underperformed both the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.



The industry has advanced 15.1% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 33.8% and the broader sector’s rise of 18.4%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing retail stocks, the industry is currently trading at 15.06X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.73X and the sector’s 25.31X.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 20.97X and as low as 10.42X, with the median being at 16.57X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past 5 Years)

4 Stocks Worth Considering

Victoria’s Secret: Victoria’s Secret is demonstrating strong execution as its multi-year transformation gains traction, supported by a focused strategy centered on core category leadership, brand revitalization and growth adjacencies. The company is rebuilding brand heat through compelling product innovation, culturally relevant marketing and a more modern go-to-market approach, which is resonating with both existing and new customers. Momentum across its key pillars — including bras, PINK and beauty — along with expanding digital engagement and international opportunities, underscores improving market positioning. With a strengthened operational foundation and disciplined strategic focus, the company appears well-positioned to drive sustained growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSCO’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.2% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. This leading specialty retailer of women’s intimate, apparel and beauty products has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have soared 164.5% over the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price and Consensus: VSCO

Tapestry: Tapestry is delivering broad-based momentum driven by its powerful brand portfolio led by Coach, which continues to gain market share through compelling product innovation, strong brand heat and deep consumer engagement. The company’s Amplify strategy, focused on emotional consumer connections, data-driven insights and disciplined execution, is translating into sustained growth, margin expansion and enhanced customer acquisition, particularly among younger demographics. Its direct-to-consumer model, combined with global scale and operational agility, enables more effective merchandising, marketing and demand creation across regions. Continued investments in brand building, digital capabilities and innovation, including AI-driven decision-making, further strengthen Tapestry’s competitive positioning.

This global house of accessories and lifestyle brands, primarily led by Coach and Kate Spade has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 11.2% and 26.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have surged 90.6% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: TPR

Levi Strauss: Levi Strauss is executing a well-defined transformation into a DTC-first, denim lifestyle company, supported by strong brand equity and a broadened product portfolio beyond core denim. The company is benefiting from sustained momentum across regions, channels and categories, driven by product innovation, lifestyle expansion and culturally relevant brand engagement. Its growing direct-to-consumer capabilities, enhanced digital ecosystem and loyalty initiatives are deepening customer connections, particularly among younger consumers. At the same time, disciplined execution and operational improvements are enabling more consistent, high-quality growth and margin expansion. With a strong strategic foundation and significant runway across international markets and adjacent categories, Levi’s is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth.

This global apparel company, best known for its iconic Levi’s brand, has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi Strauss’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.2% and 11.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have rallied 36.6% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: LEVI

Abercrombie & Fitch: Abercrombie & Fitch is demonstrating consistent execution, supported by a balanced brand portfolio and a proven operating model that continues to drive growth across regions, channels and customer segments. The company is benefiting from strong product acceptance, effective marketing and a disciplined “read-and-react” inventory strategy that enables agility and supports full-price selling. Momentum across both Abercrombie and Hollister brands, along with expanding digital reach, store optimization and new category extensions, underscores its strengthening market position. Continued investments in technology, sourcing flexibility and omnichannel capabilities further enhance operational efficiency and scalability.

This global specialty retailer offering casual apparel and accessories through its Abercrombie and Hollister brands has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.1% and 8.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 13.5% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: ANF

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Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.