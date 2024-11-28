Vsblty Technologies Sees Revenue Surge Amid Cost Cuts

Vsblty Groupe Technologies (TSE:VSBY) has released an update.

Vsblty Groupe Technologies reported a notable 250% increase in Q3 2024 revenue compared to the previous year, thanks to strategic acquisitions and cost-reduction measures. Despite an operating loss of $1.4 million, the company significantly reduced its loss by $1.5 million compared to 2023, positioning itself for future growth in the retail and security sectors.

