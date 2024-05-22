News & Insights

VSBLTY Delays Annual Financial Reporting

May 22, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Vsblty Groupe Technologies (TSE:VSBY) has released an update.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. has reported a delay in filing its annual financial statements and anticipates to complete the necessary documentation by June 17, 2024. In the interim, the company’s CEO and CFO are restricted from trading company securities due to a Management Cease Trade Order, which will stay in place until the financial filings are submitted. The company plans to provide bi-weekly updates during this period and assures that no other significant information remains undisclosed.

