$VSAT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VSAT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,996,893 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VSAT:
$VSAT Insider Trading Activity
$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
- INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
- LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
- MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 958,706 shares (+538.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,158,588
- TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 842,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,169,675
- STATE STREET CORP added 833,445 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,092,616
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 818,301 shares (+149.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,963,741
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 716,530 shares (+551.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,097,670
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 700,533 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,961,535
- INVESCO LTD. added 667,564 shares (+46.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,680,969
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$VSAT Government Contracts
We have seen $307,154,047 of award payments to $VSAT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF AWARD FOR AMSS III: $65,227,072
- JS VIASAT TO295 MCSC: $34,729,599
- PRODUCTION AND REPAIR COMMUNICATION SECURITY (COMSEC) EQUIPMENT: $22,705,471
- JS VIASAT TO286 NAVY CYBER WARFARE DEV GROUP: $17,917,510
- PRODUCTION AND REPAIR COMMUNICATION SECURITY (COMSEC) EQUIPMENT: $14,778,656
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$VSAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$VSAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VSAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VSAT forecast page.
You can track data on $VSAT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.