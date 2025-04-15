Stocks
VSAT

$VSAT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 15, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$VSAT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,996,893 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $VSAT:

$VSAT Insider Trading Activity

$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
  • INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
  • LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
  • MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824

$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VSAT Government Contracts

We have seen $307,154,047 of award payments to $VSAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$VSAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$VSAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

