$VSAT stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VSAT stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $43,584,843 of trading volume.

$VSAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VSAT:

$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS (CAYMAN) GLOBAL GROWTH GP LLC WARBURG sold 2,811,443 shares for an estimated $55,947,715

TRITON CO-INVEST, L.P. WP sold 2,811,443 shares for an estimated $55,947,715

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695

RICHARD A BALDRIDGE has made 2 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $820,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824

$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VSAT Government Contracts

We have seen $335,013,329 of award payments to $VSAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$VSAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.

