$VSAT stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VSAT stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $57,141,978 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VSAT:
$VSAT Insider Trading Activity
$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
- INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
- LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 3,750,000 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,075,000
- OCO CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. added 3,750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,075,000
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 3,750,000 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,075,000
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,370,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,695,400
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,133,987 shares (+88.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,236,144
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 2,031,862 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,172,002
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,206,935 shares (+673.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,576,262
$VSAT Government Contracts
We have seen $278,192,743 of award payments to $VSAT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF AWARD FOR AMSS III: $64,228,372
- JS VIASAT TO295 MCSC: $34,729,599
- PRODUCTION AND REPAIR COMMUNICATION SECURITY (COMSEC) EQUIPMENT: $22,705,471
- JS VIASAT TO286 NAVY CYBER WARFARE DEV GROUP: $17,917,510
- ANNUAL SOFTWARE LICENSES AND SUPPORT: $15,611,815
$VSAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
