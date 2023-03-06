VSAT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.47, changing hands as high as $35.80 per share. Viasat Inc shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSAT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.38 per share, with $52.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.68.

