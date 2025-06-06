VS MEDIA Holdings Limited Closes Public Offering of 4,774,235 Ordinary Shares, Raising Additional $1.09 Million

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited closed a public offering of 4,774,235 shares, raising $1.09 million, increasing total shares to 40 million.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited has successfully closed a public offering of 4,774,235 ordinary shares at a price of $0.229 per share, generating additional gross proceeds of $1,093,300. This follows their earlier public offering announced on May 30, 2025, bringing total gross proceeds from both closings to $9,176,100. After expenses, the net proceeds amount to $8,401,749. The total number of issued ordinary shares now stands at 40,070,298. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC was the sole placement agent for this offering, which was conducted under a registration statement approved by the SEC. VS Media, founded in 2013, operates in the Creator Economy, managing a network of digital creators in the Asia Pacific region.

Potential Positives

The successful closing of a public offering generating gross proceeds of $1,093,300 enhances the company's financial position.

The total gross proceeds from two closings amount to $9,176,100, providing significant capital for future operations and growth initiatives.

VS Media's expansion into international markets, as indicated in the release, suggests ongoing growth potential and increased brand awareness globally.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of $0.229 per ordinary share may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's stock value, as public offerings typically occur at prices reflecting investor interest.

The increase in the total number of issued ordinary shares could dilute existing shareholders' ownership percentages, potentially leading to negative reactions from investors.

The press release includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing that there are inherent risks and uncertainties that could impact future results, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's stability.

FAQ

What was the recent public offering by VS Media Holdings?

VS Media Holdings conducted a public offering of 4,774,235 ordinary shares at a price of $0.229 per share.

How much gross proceeds were generated from the offering?

The total gross proceeds from the two closings of the public offering were $9,176,100.

Who acted as the placement agent for this offering?

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC served as the sole placement agent for the recent public offering.

How can investors obtain the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus can be obtained from Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC by contacting their Syndicate Department.

What is VS Media Holdings' business focus?

VS Media Holdings specializes in digital media and social commerce, partnering with creators and brands across the Asia Pacific region.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Hong Kong, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: VSME), a leading digital media and social commerce company in the global Creator Economy, today announced the subsequent closing of its public offering of 4,774,235 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $0.229 per ordinary share. This additional closing generated additional gross proceeds of $1,093,300, supplementing the recent public offering announced on May 30, 2025. As a result, the total number of issued ordinary shares has increased to 40,070,298, all at a public offering price of $0.229 per ordinary share.





Gross proceeds of the offering from two closings were $9,176,100. Net proceeds of the offering from two closings, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses of $774,351, were $8,401,749.





Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as the sole placement agent in connection with this additional closing.





The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-286658) (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 6, 2025. The offering was being made only by means of a prospectus, which is a part of the Registration Statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies may be obtained from Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 40 Wall Street, Suite 3004, New York, NY 10005, by calling (212) 440-9600.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.











About VS Media:











VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) manages a network of leading digital creators across Asia Pacific that powers content-driven social commerce and offers local and effective marketing services to brands. Founded in 2013, VSME partners with over 1,500 creators and over 1,000 brands to promote and merchandise their products and services. The Company is currently growing internationally across Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and beyond. For more information,



visit https://www.vs-media.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







Contact Information:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: +1 212-671-1020





Email: vsme@crescendo-ir.com



