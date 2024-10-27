News & Insights

VRX Silica Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

October 27, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

VRX Silica Ltd. (AU:VRX) has released an update.

VRX Silica Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 29, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can vote either in person, by proxy, or online. Important documents related to the meeting are available on the company’s website and the ASX market announcements page.

