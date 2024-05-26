VRX Silica Ltd’s Successful Entitlement Offer

VRX Silica Ltd. (AU:VRX) has released an update.

VRX Silica Ltd successfully closed its entitlement offer on May 22, 2024, raising $617,332 through the subscription of over 6.7 million shares and more than 3.3 million options, with the remaining unclaimed shares and options to be issued to sub-underwriters. The funds raised are expected to support the company’s ongoing development of its high-grade silica sand projects in Western Australia, which are poised to meet the increasing Asia-Pacific demand for this critical material used in glassmaking and high-tech applications.

