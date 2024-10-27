VRX Silica Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Details

VRX Silica Ltd. (AU:VRX) has released an update.

VRX Silica Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held in person on November 29, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy forms in advance. The meeting will involve voting by poll, with eligible shareholders determined by their registration status as of November 27. Shareholders can appoint proxies or corporate representatives to vote on their behalf.

