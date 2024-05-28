News & Insights

VRX Silica Issues New Unquoted Options

May 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VRX Silica Ltd. (AU:VRX) has released an update.

VRX Silica Limited has announced the issue of 22,438,625 new options under the security code VRXAAA, set to expire on August 31, 2025. These options, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 3G filing on May 29, 2024, are unquoted and not intended for ASX quotation. The issuance is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market.

