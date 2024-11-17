News & Insights

VRX Silica Advances in Arrowsmith North Project Approval

November 17, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

VRX Silica Ltd. has achieved a pivotal milestone in its Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project as the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia accepted its Response to Submissions, marking progress in the environmental approval process. With the EPA’s formal assessment underway, VRX is on track to finalize the necessary approvals, promising a clearer timeline for investors interested in this resource venture. This development reassures stakeholders of the project’s advancement towards completion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
