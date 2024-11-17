VRX Silica Advances in Arrowsmith North Project Approval

VRX Silica Ltd. (AU:VRX) has released an update.

VRX Silica Ltd. has achieved a pivotal milestone in its Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project as the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia accepted its Response to Submissions, marking progress in the environmental approval process. With the EPA’s formal assessment underway, VRX is on track to finalize the necessary approvals, promising a clearer timeline for investors interested in this resource venture. This development reassures stakeholders of the project’s advancement towards completion.

