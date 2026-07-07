VRTX to Strengthen Rare Disease Portfolio With $10B Crinetics Buyout

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX announced that it has agreed to acquire commercial-stage company Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX. Per the terms, the large-cap biotech will acquire all outstanding shares of CRNX for $85 per share, valuing the deal at around $10 billion.

Following the acquisition, Vertex will add Palsonify — Crinetics’ first marketed drug and the first once-daily oral therapy for adults with acromegaly, a rare and debilitating condition caused by a pituitary tumor that secretes excess growth hormone. Approved by the FDA in September 2025 and across the EU in April 2026, Palsonify has demonstrated encouraging early commercial uptake and is expected to benefit from Vertex's global commercial infrastructure.

The company will also add several pipeline candidates, including Crinetics' lead pipeline candidate, atumelnant, which is currently in phase III development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). The drug is also being developed in a mid-stage study for ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome. Beyond atumelnant, the acquisition will add several earlier-stage endocrine assets discovered using Crinetics' proprietary platform, further strengthening Vertex's long-term pipeline.

The transaction, unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the third quarter. The company expects to fund the deal through a combination of cash and debt.

VRTX & CRNX Stock Performance

Post the announcement, shares of Vertex were slightly down in pre-market trading today, while those of Crinetics have jumped nearly 99%.

Year to date, VRTX’s stock is up nearly 17%, while CRNX is down about 10%. In comparison, the industry has risen 7% during this time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Drives Vertex’s Interest in Crinetics?

While Vertex expects the acquisition to contribute immediately to revenue growth, it believes the deal will become accretive to adjusted operating income beginning in 2029.

The acquisition is expected to establish endocrinology as Vertex's fifth core therapeutic area, alongside cystic fibrosis, hematology, acute pain and renal diseases, further diversifying the company's rare disease portfolio. Management believes the transaction will add assets with a combined peak annual sales potential of more than $5 billion, driven by blockbuster sales potential for Palsonify and multibillion-dollar potential for atumelnant.

A key attraction for Vertex is atumelnant, which management believes could emerge as the new standard-of-care for CAH. During the conference call, executives highlighted its potential to achieve normal androgen levels while allowing patients to remain on physiologic glucocorticoid replacement doses. Vertex believes this profile could differentiate atumelnant from currently available therapies, including Neurocrine Biosciences’ NBIX Crenessity, describing this combination of outcomes as the "holy grail" of CAH management.

Some analysts questioned Vertex on the significant premium offered for Crinetics. Management responded that the valuation reflects the intrinsic value of the company's commercial-stage and late-stage assets, noting that the purchase price is roughly twice the projected peak sales opportunity, which it considers appropriate for a portfolio with significant long-term growth potential.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote

VRTX’s Zacks Rank

Vertex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.