VRTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $284.78, changing hands as low as $284.68 per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $214.66 per share, with $324.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $285.12. The VRTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
