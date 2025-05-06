VRTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $471.57, changing hands as low as $431.65 per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $377.85 per share, with $519.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $443.19. The VRTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

