VRTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $289.69, changing hands as low as $289.58 per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $225.28 per share, with $325.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $294.31. The VRTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

