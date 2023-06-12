VRTV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Veritiv Corp (Symbol: VRTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.08, changing hands as high as $121.97 per share. Veritiv Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTV's low point in its 52 week range is $94.50 per share, with $161.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.92.

