VRTV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Veritiv Corp (Symbol: VRTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.08, changing hands as high as $122.98 per share. Veritiv Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTV's low point in its 52 week range is $59.02 per share, with $161.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.74.

