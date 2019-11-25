VRTU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Virtusa Corp (Symbol: VRTU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.50, changing hands as high as $45.10 per share. Virtusa Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTU's low point in its 52 week range is $31.99 per share, with $57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.