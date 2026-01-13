VRT's Robust Portfolio Fuels Revenue Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from its robust and diversified portfolio, which has positioned the company as a leader in the rapidly growing data center infrastructure market. In the third quarter of 2025, net sales increased 29% year over year to $2.68 billion.



A key factor in Vertiv’s success is its comprehensive portfolio, which includes critical power systems, thermal management solutions and advanced services. The company’s focus on innovation and R&D has enabled it to stay ahead of industry trends, such as liquid cooling, higher voltages and AI-enabled predictive analytics. These technologies are essential for modern data centers, which require efficient and reliable solutions to handle the growing demand for data storage and processing.



In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 21%, with a book-to-bill of 1.4 times for the third quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect. Backlog grew 12% sequentially and 30% year over year to $9.5 billion. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing need for data centers to support the digital transformation.



Vertiv is poised for continued growth as it accelerates investments in R&D and manufacturing capacity to meet the evolving needs of the data center industry. For 2025, revenues are now expected to be between $10.16 billion and $10.24 billion. Organic net sales growth is expected to be between 26% and 28%.

Vertiv Faces Stiff Competition

Vertiv is facing increasing competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Applied Digital Corporation APLD, both of which are expanding their capabilities in the data center market.



Super Micro Computer is benefiting from the growing deployment of AI and HPC workloads. As data centers are proliferating and existing ones are scaling up their capacity, the demand for Super Micro Computer’s high-performance and energy-efficient servers is rising.



Applied Digital’s expanding footprint in the data center infrastructure market has been noteworthy. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Applied Digital invested $15 million and led a $25 million funding round in Corintis, advancing direct-to-chip liquid-cooling technology to strengthen its leadership in high-density, AI-optimized data centers.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have gained 36.3% in the past six-month period. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector has appreciated 19.5%, while the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry has declined 8.5% in the same period.

VRT Stock's Performance



Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 18.53X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 10.78X. VRT has a Value Score of D.

VRT's Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, which remained unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 44.21% increase from the reported figure of 2024.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

