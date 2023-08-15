VRTS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $195.00, changing hands as low as $193.79 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $141.80 per share, with $248.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $195.14.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: TXI Insider Buying
LHCG Options Chain
EDGE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.