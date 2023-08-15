VRTS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $195.00, changing hands as low as $193.79 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $141.80 per share, with $248.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $195.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.