VRTS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $223.71, changing hands as low as $219.39 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $168.78 per share, with $263.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $219.97.

