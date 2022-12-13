VRT vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) and Epam (EPAM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Vertiv Holdings Co. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Epam has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that VRT has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

VRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.48, while EPAM has a forward P/E of 32.50. We also note that VRT has a PEG ratio of 1.30. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EPAM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72.

Another notable valuation metric for VRT is its P/B ratio of 4.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EPAM has a P/B of 7.19.

Based on these metrics and many more, VRT holds a Value grade of B, while EPAM has a Value grade of C.

VRT is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that VRT is likely the superior value option right now.

