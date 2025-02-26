$VRT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VRT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $618,413,214 of trading volume.

$VRT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VRT:

$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOHERTY PHILIP O' (Managing Director, E+I) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,784,965 shares for an estimated $251,075,166 .

. STEVEN REINEMUND has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $13,650,396 .

. STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,619 shares for an estimated $11,352,915 .

. JAN VAN DOKKUM sold 38,647 shares for an estimated $5,271,102

ANDERS KARLBORG (EVP, Man., Logistics and Op Ex) sold 39,339 shares for an estimated $5,073,944

ANAND SANGHI (Pres. Americas) sold 30,914 shares for an estimated $4,373,150

KARSTEN WINTHER (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,924 shares for an estimated $3,593,663 .

. JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 15,347 shares for an estimated $2,108,353

ROBIN L WASHINGTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $673,509.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 656 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 545 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 11/27, 09/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $VRT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.