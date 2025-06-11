$VRT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VRT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $241,113,230 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VRT:
$VRT Insider Trading Activity
$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KARSTEN WINTHER (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 59,700 shares for an estimated $5,749,235.
- STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,683 shares for an estimated $5,060,017.
$VRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 736 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 644 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,375,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,341,207
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 5,434,741 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $392,388,300
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,398,691 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,585,490
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,888,920 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,780,024
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 3,489,250 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,923,850
- AMUNDI added 3,420,144 shares (+96.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,934,396
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,813,448 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,635,827
$VRT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$VRT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
