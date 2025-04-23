$VRT stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VRT stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,065,603,120 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VRT:
$VRT Insider Trading Activity
$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOHERTY PHILIP O' (Managing Director, E+I) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,784,965 shares for an estimated $251,075,166.
- STEVEN REINEMUND has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $13,650,396.
- STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,619 shares for an estimated $11,352,915.
- JAN VAN DOKKUM sold 38,647 shares for an estimated $5,271,102
- ANDERS KARLBORG (EVP, Man., Logistics and Op Ex) sold 39,339 shares for an estimated $5,073,944
- ANAND SANGHI (Pres. Americas) sold 30,914 shares for an estimated $4,373,150
- JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 15,347 shares for an estimated $2,108,353
- ROBIN L WASHINGTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $673,509.
$VRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 644 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 6,891,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $782,986,827
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 5,258,157 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $597,379,216
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 3,153,932 shares (+68.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,318,214
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,022,841 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $343,424,966
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,813,448 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,635,827
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,928,275 shares (+136.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,071,322
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,864,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,817,437
$VRT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 11/27.
$VRT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
