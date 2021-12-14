VRT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.67, changing hands as low as $24.29 per share. Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.88 per share, with $28.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.25.

