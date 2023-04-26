VRT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.13, changing hands as high as $15.15 per share. Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently trading up about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.76 per share, with $17.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.69.

