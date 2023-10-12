(VRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $41.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 25, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 91.3% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.75 billion, reflecting a 18.25% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.60 per share and a revenue of $6.83 billion, demonstrating changes of +201.89% and +19.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. Right now, Vertiv Holdings Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertiv Holdings Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.03 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.82 for its industry.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

