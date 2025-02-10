$VRT Earnings Preview: Recent $VRT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VRT ($VRT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,172,716,858 and earnings of $0.83 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VRT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$VRT Insider Trading Activity

$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOHERTY PHILIP O' (Managing Director, E+I) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,784,965 shares for an estimated $251,075,166 .

. STEVEN REINEMUND has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $13,650,396 .

. STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,619 shares for an estimated $11,352,915 .

. JAN VAN DOKKUM sold 38,647 shares for an estimated $5,271,102

ANDERS KARLBORG (EVP, Man., Logistics and Op Ex) sold 39,339 shares for an estimated $5,073,944

ANAND SANGHI (Pres. Americas) sold 30,914 shares for an estimated $4,373,150

KARSTEN WINTHER (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,924 shares for an estimated $3,593,663 .

. JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 15,347 shares for an estimated $2,108,353

ROBIN L WASHINGTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $673,509.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 659 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 11/27, 09/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.