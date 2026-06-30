VRT Boosts Data Center Portfolio Through Acquisitions: What's Ahead?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from the strategic expansion of its portfolio through recent acquisitions, positioning the company for continued growth in the rapidly evolving data center infrastructure market. In the first quarter of 2026, acquisitions contributed 4% to revenues.



The company’s acquisitions, such as PurgeRite, ThermoKey, and BMarko Structures and Strategic Thermal Labs, are expected to strengthen Vertiv’s capabilities and market reach. The company recently announced the completion of its acquisition of ThermoKey S.p.A., a move that enhances Vertiv’s thermal management portfolio, expands its heat rejection and heat-exchange capabilities and strengthens its long-standing relationships with OEMs and system integrators serving data centers and other critical infrastructure markets worldwide.



The PurgeRite acquisition remains noteworthy. The acquisition is being scaled to deepen fluid management services, which management described as a technically demanding aspect of modern liquid-cooled deployments. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv completed the acquisition of BMarko, enhancing its structural fabrication specialization and expanding its engineering and manufacturing capacity. These moves broaden the company’s end-to-end offering and support a higher attach rate for services as the installed base grows.



The acquisitions are expected to contribute to Vertiv’s robust growth trajectory. For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 20-24% range.

VRT Suffers From Stiff Competition

Vertiv’s AI infrastructure solutions are facing increasing competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Amphenol APH. Both Super Micro Computer and Amphenol are expanding their offerings to support high-density, AI-driven data center deployments.



Super Micro Computer’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. The company recently expanded its AI infrastructure portfolio through collaborations with AMD, Arm, and NVIDIA, introducing new rack-scale platforms and data center blueprints designed to accelerate the deployment of large-scale agentic AI workloads.



Amphenol is benefiting from the surge in demand for AI infrastructure, which has become a transformative force for the company’s growth and market positioning. In the first quarter of 2026, IT datacom represented about 41% of sales and grew 81% organically year over year. This robust performance was driven by accelerating investments in AI data centers and the company’s ability to capture a significant share of this unique interconnect opportunity.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have surged 89.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's rise of 12.9%. The Zacks Computers - IT Services industry declined 26.8% in the same time frame.

VRT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 27.78X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 9.82X. VRT has a Value Score of D.

VRT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.36 per share, which has increased 3.41% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 51.43% increase from the reported figure of 2025.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.