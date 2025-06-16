VRT Boosts AI Infrastructure With NVIDIA Deal: A Sign of More Upside?

Vertiv’s VRT digital infrastructure portfolio has been gaining traction as hyperscalers and enterprises increasingly scale AI deployments to support high-performance data centers. Vertiv provides integrated solutions spanning power, thermal and rack systems to enable dense compute environments essential for AI training, inference and accelerated workloads.



VRT’s recent launch expands its presence in AI infrastructure. The company introduced a high-density reference design for NVIDIA’s GB300 NVL72 platform, supporting up to 142kW per rack through a combination of liquid and air cooling. The solution is designed to handle the extreme power and thermal requirements of NVIDIA’s 72-GPU rack-scale systems and accelerate time-to-deployment for customers building AI factories. The design strengthens Vertiv’s strategic alignment with NVIDIA and positions it as a key player in AI-ready infrastructure.



Vertiv’s infrastructure systems have been a critical driver for enabling energy-efficient, high-density deployments across its global data center customer base. Its expanding AI-aligned portfolio is driving strong financial momentum. In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported net sales of $2.04 billion, up 24% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks consensus estimates by 6.26%. Orders rose 13% year over year, pushing backlog to $7.9 billion. Non-GAAP EPS grew 49% year over year to 64 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.23%, driven by operational leverage and demand for AI infrastructure solutions.



As enterprises accelerate investment in AI data centers, Vertiv expects its thermal management and integrated rack systems to contribute meaningfully to its revenue growth.

Vertiv Faces Stiff Competition

Vertiv’s AI infrastructure solutions face increasing competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, both of which are expanding their capabilities to serve hyperscale and enterprise AI data center deployments.



Super Micro Computer is strengthening its position with end-to-end AI rack-scale systems that integrate compute, networking, storage and liquid cooling. Its building block architecture allows customers to configure optimized systems for large language model training and inference workloads. By supporting NVIDIA HGX and other high-density GPU platforms, Super Micro Computer has been targeting the thermal and power demands of next-generation AI infrastructure.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expanding its footprint through HPE Cray and ProLiant servers, bundled with liquid-cooled solutions and high-speed interconnects. The company’s AI-native infrastructure is designed to support enterprise and research customers running foundation models and AI factories at scale. Hewelett Packard Enterprise’s GreenLake platform further differentiates its offering by delivering Infrastructure as a Service for hybrid and edge AI deployments.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

VRT’s shares have declined 2.3% year to date, while the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector has returned 1.1% and the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry has plunged 8.2%.

VRT Performance



Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 15.86X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 9.61X. VRT has a Value Score of D.

VRT Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 22.39% year-over-year growth.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

The consensus mark for VRT’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.55 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 24.56% increase year over year.



Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

