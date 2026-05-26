VRT Benefits From Strong International Expansion: More Upside Ahead?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from strong international expansion, which is increasingly becoming a key driver of its growth and a signal for further upside potential. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv reported robust organic sales growth across multiple regions, with the Americas leading at 44% organic growth, and APAC up 12%. In 2026, the company expects high-30s organic growth in the Americas, mid-20s in APAC, and a return to growth in EMEA in the second half of the year.



This broad-based international momentum demonstrates Vertiv’s ability to capture demand in diverse markets, positioning the company to leverage global infrastructure trends, especially in data centers and AI deployments.



The positive impact of international expansion is also evident in Vertiv’s customer wins and collaborations. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv’s converged infrastructure solutions were selected by EcoDataCenter’s AI-focused data center in Sweden, highlighting the company’s ability to deliver advanced, integrated solutions for demanding global clients.



Vertiv’s international expansion is a core driver of its growth, enabling it to meet rising global demand for data center and digital infrastructure solutions. Its strong portfolio will continue to benefit the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 20% to 24% range.

VRT Suffers From Stiff Competition

Vertiv’s expanding role in AI infrastructure partnerships is attracting competition from the likes of HPE HPE and Super Micro Computer SMCI. Both HPE and Super Micro Computer are scaling strategic alliances to meet surging demand from data centers and hyperscalers.



HPE recently launched the HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250, an industry-first 64 TB memory server designed for SAP Cloud ERP and other business-critical workloads.



In April 2026, Super Micro Computer expanded its Data Center Building Block Solutions portfolio with new Arm-based server platforms powered by the Arm AGI CPU. It also included OCP ORv3-compliant rack offerings, which support scalable AI, HPC and edge data center deployments. The company introduced new NVIDIA HGX B300-powered GPU systems and FlexTwin liquid-cooled platforms designed for high-density AI infrastructure.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have surged 102.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector rise of 17.5%. The Zacks Computers - IT Services industry declined 19.3% in the same time frame.

VRT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 29.63X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 9.87X. VRT has a Value Score of F.

VRT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, which has increased by a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. This indicates a 50.53% increase from the reported figure of 2025.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.