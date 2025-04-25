Stocks
$VRSN stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 25, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$VRSN stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $141,964,913 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $VRSN:

$VRSN Insider Trading Activity

$VRSN insiders have traded $VRSN stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 41 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 41 purchases buying 474,267 shares for an estimated $93,629,042 and 0 sales.
  • DANNY R MCPHERSON (EVP - Technology & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,592 shares for an estimated $1,671,602.
  • KATHLEEN A COTE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $690,000
  • JOHN CALYS (SVP, Cont., Chief Acct Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,513 shares for an estimated $302,390.

$VRSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $VRSN stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRSN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$VRSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

