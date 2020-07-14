VRSN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $197.69, changing hands as low as $196.34 per share. Verisign Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRSN's low point in its 52 week range is $148.77 per share, with $221.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.05. The VRSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

