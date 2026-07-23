VRSK is Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Verisk VRSK is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before market open.

VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.3%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

VRSK’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at 802.4 million, suggesting 3.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for underwriting revenues is set at $571.5 million, marking 3.9% year-over-year growth. VRSK is likely to have achieved this momentum in this segment on the back of strong pricing realization and multi-year contract renewals.

Sustained growth in catastrophe and risk solutions and life business, accompanied by client wins and contract extensions, is anticipated to have aided the segment. Growth acceleration is likely to have been achieved by contributory data programs and the rapid adoption of AI-driven innovations.

For the claims segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is pinned at $235 million, indicating a 5.4% year-over-year rally. Strong value realization in contract renewals, fueled by improved data insights and a growing ecosystem, is expected to have driven this segment’s growth. Revenue growth is anticipated to have been bolstered by the rapid client adoption of new AI-backed solutions.

For EPS, the consensus estimate is $1.94, increasing 3.2% year over year. The aforesaid expectation of segmental growth, accompanied by prudent expense management supporting operational efficiency, is anticipated to have improved the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About VRSK

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Verisk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat earnings estimates this season.

Clean Harbors CLH: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is set at $1.6 billion, indicating a 4.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.73 per share, suggesting 15.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average negative surprise being 0.02%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

CLH is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

Duolingo DUOL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $297.4 million, indicating a 17.9% year-over-year jump. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 61 cents per share, suggesting a 33% decline from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 32.3%.

DUOL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.02% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

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Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.