VRSK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.22, changing hands as low as $145.77 per share. Verisk Analytics Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRSK's low point in its 52 week range is $125.52 per share, with $171.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.39. The VRSK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

