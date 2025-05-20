VRRM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as high as $24.96 per share. Verra Mobility Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRRM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.51 per share, with $31.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.