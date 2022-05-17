VRRM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.39, changing hands as high as $15.65 per share. Verra Mobility Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRRM's low point in its 52 week range is $12.70 per share, with $18.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.53.

