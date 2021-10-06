VRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (Symbol: VRP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.10, changing hands as low as $26.06 per share. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.47 per share, with $26.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.10.

